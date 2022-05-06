Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post $7.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $7.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.78 and the lowest is $7.73. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings per share of $9.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $32.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.06 to $33.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $35.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.47 to $39.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $172.54 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average is $263.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

