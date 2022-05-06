Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Warner Bros. Discovery reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.
In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,463.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,566 shares of company stock worth $2,864,515. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
WBD stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
