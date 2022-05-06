Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $625.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to report sales of $625.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $777.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $440.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.72.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

