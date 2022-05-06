Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $15.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

