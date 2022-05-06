Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 23,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,912. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.42 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

