Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $280.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $205.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 57,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

