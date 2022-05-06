Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,697.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,664 shares of company stock worth $1,668,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

