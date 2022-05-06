Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Hold

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

