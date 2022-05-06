Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.33.

THG opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.