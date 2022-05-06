Zacks Investment Research Lowers AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of AGIL opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AgileThought by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

