Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of BRCC opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. BRC has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

