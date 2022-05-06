Zacks Investment Research Lowers ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “
NASDAQ ERYP opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
