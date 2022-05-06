Zacks Investment Research Lowers ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.