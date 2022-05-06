Zacks Investment Research Lowers Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

GFF opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.05. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

