Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

