Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Skillsoft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Skillsoft stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.