Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.03. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 171,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 89.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

