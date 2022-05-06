Zacks Investment Research Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

