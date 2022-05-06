Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Strong-Buy

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE:BY opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $899.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,721 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

