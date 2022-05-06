Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DNAY opened at $4.01 on Monday. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

