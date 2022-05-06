Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to Buy

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Vince has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,644 shares of company stock worth $78,645 over the last 90 days. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Vince during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vince during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

