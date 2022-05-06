ZBG Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.50 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $84,391.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00029750 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

