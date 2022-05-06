ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $581,269.44

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $581,269.44 and $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00340015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00099349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

