Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.41.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

