Zilliqa Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $797.49 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $797.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246974 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $714.32 or 0.01985444 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.36 or 0.00946016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,037,935,892 coins and its circulating supply is 12,746,468,739 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

