Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 30739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

