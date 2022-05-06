Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $140.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after buying an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.33. 1,187,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.