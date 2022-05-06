Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.