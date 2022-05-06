Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,455 shares of company stock worth $9,329,265. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.