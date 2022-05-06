Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZSAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.
Zosano Pharma stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.