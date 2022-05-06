Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZSAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.30.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

