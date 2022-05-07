-$0.09 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler cut SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

