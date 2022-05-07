-$0.17 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). ChargePoint reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $12.02. 9,197,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,978. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.17.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.