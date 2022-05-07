-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,119,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 829,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

