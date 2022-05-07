-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,655,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

