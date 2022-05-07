$0.46 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

UPLD opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

