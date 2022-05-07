-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.39). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Redfin by 132.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Redfin has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

