-$0.54 EPS Expected for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atento’s earnings. Atento reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $5,900,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

