$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 256,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

