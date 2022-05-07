$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

In other news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $669,611 over the last 90 days. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.