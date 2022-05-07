$0.72 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

BFAM traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

