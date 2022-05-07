-$0.75 EPS Expected for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.68). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of AMLX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,447. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

