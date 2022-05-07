$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Genpact posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. 2,467,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

