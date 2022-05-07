$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, hitting $10.89. 30,066,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

