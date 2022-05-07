$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.57 billion. EQT reported sales of $996.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EQT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $41.05. 6,063,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

