$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $59,961,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.