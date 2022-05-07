$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.38. 2,001,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.