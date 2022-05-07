$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 1,553,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 557.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 113,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

