-$1.75 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to report ($1.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($2.81). Carvana posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carvana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CVNA opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

