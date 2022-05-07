$10.64 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce $10.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.99 million and the lowest is $10.07 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $57.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of FPI opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

