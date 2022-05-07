$10.91 Million in Sales Expected for Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.25 million and the lowest is $10.22 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.