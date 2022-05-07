$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will announce sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. Paycor HCM posted sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,330,000 after buying an additional 813,942 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after buying an additional 884,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,895,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

