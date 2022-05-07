$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. Paycor HCM posted sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,330,000 after buying an additional 813,942 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after buying an additional 884,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,895,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PYCR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.
About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
